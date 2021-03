Puerto Rico has about $87 billion of debt — that’s about $23,000 for every resident.

The island nation is a U.S. territory, but it can’t declare bankruptcy.

Puerto Rican politicians are looking to raise taxes and cut pension obligations.

Guest:

Marty Schenker, executive editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @mschenker.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.