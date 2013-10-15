Amazon Partners With Procter & Gamble

If you haven’t heard of Ali-Baba, you will soon.

China’s largest e-commerce company recently announced it is going public in 2014, which means it will be the internet’s third largest company, and Amazon’s newest competitor.

Ali Baba’s edge is pricing — it’s able to keep prices super low because it has direct access to seller’s supply chains, which is exactly what Amazon is trying to do, by partnering with the giant like Procter & Gamble.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

