Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Smooth Sounds From The Twin Cities

Published October 14, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT

As he does every Monday, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson is here to freshen our playlists and recommend a new song for us.

This week, Thompson bring us a band from the Twin Cities called Poliça.

Thompson describes Poliça’s sound as “very cool, sleek, kinda slinky music.”

He singles out Poliça’s vocalist, Channy Leaneagh.

“It’s not just that she has a lovely voice, which she does — it’s what the band does to it,” Thompson told Here & Now. “They run her through all sorts of filters and Vocoders, and she’s not really articulating super-clearly to begin with, so her voice becomes almost like another machine in the mix,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s favorite song on the band’s new album, “Shulamith” is called “Smug.”

“It’s a strangely, for lack of a better word, sexy song, but it’s largely unclear what it’s even about,” Thompson said. “The sexiness of it isn’t driven by someone’s words or personality or phrasing, so much as the overall effect created.”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Polica's new album Shulamith (Polica/Facebook)
/
/
Polica's new album Shulamith (Polica/Facebook)