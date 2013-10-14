Electronic Music Pioneer Turns 80

To call Morton Subotnick a pioneer of electronic music has become commonplace.

What is not so well known about Subotnick, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, is that he had a role in fathering electronic dance music.

His innovations involving new technologies and musical accessibility continue today.

His most recent project is an app for young children to use, with which they can compose essentially by fingerpainting on an iPad.

Reporter

Howard Mandel, freelance arts producer and reporter for NPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.