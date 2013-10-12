Bringing The World Home To You

The New And The Next: Six-Second Comedy And A Spin On News

By NPR Staff
Published October 12, 2013 at 5:07 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to share the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a YouTube sensation in Urugauy, a six-second comedian and the young woman who gained a following with her explicit declaration of love for science.

1 of 1  — Elise Andrew started a popular Facebook page about science.
/ Courtesy of Elise Andrew

