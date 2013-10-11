Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the new Nobel Prize awarded for? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to be a super duper peace prize given to each American for putting up with Congress' crap.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN, COMEDIAN: There will be a Nobel Prize for twerking.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: The Nobel Prize for open letter to Miley Cyrus.

CARL KASELL: And if they start awarding any of those Nobel Prizes panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Jessi Klein, and Brian Babylon. Thanks all of you for listening. It's great to have you here. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.