Colorado Ethics Watch To Get To The Bottom of Free Pot

Published October 10, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Campaign finance laws have changed and loosened a lot over the years, but there are still rules. And a group called Colorado Ethics Watch says they've been violated. Some people in Colorado oppose a measure to tax marijuana, which is now legal.

Opponents of the pot tax have been giving away free joints at campaign events. Ethics Watch says somebody is paying for the weed, and says tax opponents should disclose who made the contributions.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition