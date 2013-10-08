Bringing The World Home To You

No Bones About It, Shutdown Traps T. Rex In Storage Facility

Published October 8, 2013 at 7:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

It may have been a fearsome predator in its day, but even Tyrannosaurus rex could not escape the government shutdown. A T. rex skeleton, one of the most complete in existence, was headed to the Smithsonian's Natural History Museum this week to star in the National Fossil Day festivities. But with the museum closed, the tyrant lizard will continue to reign supreme at a storage facility in Montana, coming to Washington next spring

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

