NFL Jaguars, Broncos Have Interesting Point Spread

Published October 8, 2013 at 7:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you bet on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, your team could be crushed and you could still win. The Jaguars are 0-5. They play Peyton Manning's undefeated Denver Broncos. The Broncos are 28-point favorites, the biggest point spread in NFL history. The Jaguars could lose by 27, you'd still win your bet.

But gamble with care. In their big win against Dallas last weekend, Denver did not cover the spread.

It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

