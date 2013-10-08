Bringing The World Home To You

New $100 Bills Aimed At Stopping Counterfeiters

Published October 8, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT
The new $100 bill has additional security features, and goes into circulation today. (newmoney.gov)
The new $100 bill has additional security features, and goes into circulation today. (newmoney.gov)

Despite the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve starts distributing its brand new $100 bills to banks today.

The new $100 bill is the first redesign since 1996, and includes new features to thwart counterfeiters.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

Guest

