The New And The Next: Fighter Who Won't Quit And Country Rap

By NPR Staff
Published October 5, 2013 at 5:45 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a rising star in country rap, a mixed martial arts fighter who just won't stay down and an innovative plan to turn failing schools around.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

