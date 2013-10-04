Skydive And Build A Website At The Same Time

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Some people skydive, others build websites. Designers Chris Hirst and Leo Zhao have now done both, at once. The stunt was to promote their product, Designbymobile. The message: We've made Web designing so easy, you can do it anywhere. On their first jump, they gathered video. On the second, they used that footage to create a website. It only took a minute, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the 8,000-foot plunge.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.