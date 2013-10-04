Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the silver lining of the government shutdown? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Tea Party conservatives, using their spare time, will pick up that nice autobiography of Shirley Jones and will be so shocked they will be unable to speak for a week.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Could happen. Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Next on C-SPAN, Booktalk with Brian Lamm and Honey Boo Boo.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: John Boehner will be forced to spend time inside the Capitol building trying to find a resolution making him lose his tan and helping him once again find his natural color.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: Well, if we see any of these benefits, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Roxanne Roberts, Charlie Pierce, all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.