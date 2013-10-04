Bringing The World Home To You

Government Shutdown Threatens Mortgages, Housing Recovery

Published October 4, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT

Borrowers hoping to get mortgages backed by a government agency will probably see delays, as much of the staff is furloughed due to the government shutdown.

The shutdown comes as the housing market has climbed back from the financial crisis. If the shutdown lasts more than a week, economists predict it will threaten the housing and economic recovery.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor at Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

