September Jobs Report Expected To Be Delayed

Every month, investors turn to the jobs report to assess the state of the U.S. job market.

But due to the partial government shutdown that began on Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is not expected to meet its Friday deadline for the September jobs report.

NPR business reporter Jim Zarroli joins us to talk about what that could mean for investors.

Guest

Jim Zarroli, NPR business reporter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.