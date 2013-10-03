Boss Releases Video After Employees' 'I Quit' Video

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Marina Shifrin became an Internet sensation this week when she danced her way out of the office to Kanye West's hit song "Gone." Captions detailed her grievances, like long hours. Her former company, in Taiwan, makes animated videos, so naturally it responded in kind to "The Quitting Dance."

Happy employees gyrated to the song. Captions highlight the perks of the job, like the sauna and pool on the roof. And the final line: We're hiring. It's MORNING EDITION.