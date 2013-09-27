Deja Vu: A Look Back At The Last Shutdowns, In Photos

2 of 13 — House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks with President Clinton and others aboard Air Force One as the plane headed for Israel and the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Nov. 5. Gingrich has said that the president slighted him during the flight, which helped prompt the partial shutdown of the federal government.

