Ron Shaich, the CEO and founder of Panera Bread lived on a food and beverage budget of $4.50 per day for a week.

That figure is about the same amount someone receiving food assistance would get per day.

He joins Here & Now to share what he’s learned from the experience.

Guest

Ron Shaich, CEO and founder of Panera Bread, and president of Panera Bread Foundation.

