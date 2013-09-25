Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

99-Year-Old Iowa Woman Receives High School Diploma

Published September 25, 2013 at 7:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Universities like to give out honorary degrees to accomplished folks. Less common is an honorary high school diploma. Audrey Crabtree of Cedar Falls, Iowa began her education in the 1920s in a one-room schoolhouse. But then she got injured in a swimming accident, and her grandma fell ill, so she didn't finish high school, just one credit shy.

This week, during a board meeting, she received her diploma from the current principal of East High. The 99-year-old woman said: I feel so much smarter. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition