Banned Books Week Highlights What's Taken Out At Schools

Published September 23, 2013 at 7:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is Banned Books Week. Booksellers and writers highlight works removed from schools and libraries. Toni Morrison's "Beloved" gets banned for explicit content, and so does "Fifty Shades of Grey". Sherman Alexie's "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" is targeted for racial issues. But the most banned book in America is "Captain Underpants." The whole series is said to be unsuited for kids. So true. But it's read in my house anyway. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition