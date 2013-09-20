Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Google do once they've defeated death? Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: They will start a separate internet just for Miley Cyrus videos.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: It'll find a way to store the Tupperware containers where you have the right lid.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Never. Not even Google. And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: They'll tackle the problem of how we going to get rid of folks.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if Google does any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Paula Poundstone and Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.