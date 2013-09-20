Bringing The World Home To You

Part-Time Judge Picks Laughs Over The Law

Published September 20, 2013 at 7:39 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with an update on a joking judge. Vince Sicari presided as a part-time judge in South Hackensack, until his moonlighting as standup comic and TV actor took center stage. Because some of his characters were racist and homophobic, the state ethics committee ruled that he had to choose between laughs and the law.

He appealed but yesterday, New Jersey's Supreme Court also said: Choose. And Sicari resigned from the bench.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

