New Zealand Men Give New Meaning To The Words: Beer Tap

A Bruce Springsteen song portrays a would-be immigrant who wants to go to America, the land so rich, he dreams that beer flows from the faucets all night long. That immigrant should redirect his journey to New Zealand. Some men in New Zealand played a prank. With the sponsorship of a brewery, they rigged a friend's home so that beer flowed from all the taps. We do not know if the resident changed back the plumbing or kept the renovation.

