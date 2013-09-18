Bringing The World Home To You

From Arsenio To Queen Latifah, Familiar Faces In New Talk Shows

Published September 18, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Queen Latifah speaks with Will Smith on a recent episode of her new talk show, "The Queen Latifah Show." (The Queen Latifah Show)
There are some familiar faces coming to the syndicated talk show line-up this fall.

Already, Arsenio Hall has made his return to late night after a 19-year hiatus. On Monday, Queen Latifah made her return to daytime with “The Queen Latifah Show.” Reality star Bethenny Frankel is also hosting her own talk show this fall.

Here & Now speaks with TV critic Neal Justin about why old faces are suddenly new again in TV talk.

Guest

