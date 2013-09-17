Mapping Software Helps Stores Find Profitable Locations

A recent story in the Boston Globe caught our eye: A Dunkin Donuts restaurant increased its business by a whopping 50 percent by moving to a location a couple hundred yards away.

To find out how that’s possible, we turn to Simon Thompson, director of commercial solutions for Esri, a mapping software company that supplies location data to stores such as Starbucks and Petco.

Sometimes the result is counterintuitive, such as placing a store next to its competitor.

Guest

Simon Thompson, director of commercial marketing for Esri. He tweets @SiAction.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.