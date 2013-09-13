When Will Driverless Cars Be A Part Of Our Everyday Lives?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode Predicting The Future.

About Sebastian Thrun's TED Talk

Researcher Sebastian Thrun helped build Google's amazing driverless car, which he says will not only revolutionize how we get around, but also save lives.



I'm really looking forward to a time when generations after us look back at us and say how ridiculous it was that humans were driving cars.

About Sebastian Thrun

Sebastian Thrun is a research professor at Stanford University, a Google Fellow, and co-founder of Udacity. His research focuses on robotics and artificial intelligence. He led the development of the robotic vehicle called Stanley which won the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge, and is exhibited in the Smithsonian.

