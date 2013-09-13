Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Vladimir Putin write a column about next? P.J. O'Rourke.

P.J. O'ROURKE: Twerking.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I love to twerk.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: The next op-ed will be called God created us equal, but I'm the equalist. Have you seen me shirtless, shooting darts at whales while balancing on a rubber boat?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: It'll be an advice column on how and where to best hide your chemical weapons.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL ANNOUNCER: Well, if Putin writes about any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Faith Salie, and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. We're grateful for your time.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.