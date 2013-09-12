Bringing The World Home To You

Texting Driver Ends Up All Wet

Published September 12, 2013 at 7:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Two kinds of news stories seem to come up again and again. The first is the guy who writes a text message about a drug deal and inadvertently sends it to the cops. This story, too, seems like it's happened more than once. A driver in Waldorf, Maryland lost control of her car while texting and landed in a lake. She was not hurt. She faces criminal charges. We do not know if her cell phone contract allows her a replacement when the phone gets wet.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

