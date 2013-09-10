Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Grandparents Raising Kids Hit Roadblocks In School Enrollment

Published September 10, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT

Across the country, it’s becoming increasingly common for grandparents to raise their grandchildren.

That can be troublesome when these same grandparents try to enroll the children in school.

From WCPN in Cleveland and the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sarah Jane Tribble reports that attorneys in Ohio are stepping in to help.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.