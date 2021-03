Think Old MacDonald meets Daft Punk.

It’s a YouTube video gone viral — answering the age-old (or maybe not-so-age-old) question: “What Does the Fox Say?”

More than 2 million viewers have clicked on the music video for “The Fox” over the last two days.

The video features outrageous costumes and an ethereal woodland scene. And momentum is only growing.

The video was recorded by a Norwegian band named Ylvis.

