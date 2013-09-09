The Lehman Brothers Bankruptcy, Five Years Later

Five years ago this week, the historic Wall Street institution Lehman Brothers collapsed.

With home prices falling and mortgage-backed securities in jeopardy, it was the worst panic on Wall Street since the Great Depression.

The Dow has now returned to pre-crisis levels, but have we learned anything since the Lehman collapse? Are we any safer?

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter at the Financial Times blog FT Alphaville. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

