New Indie Music: From Franz Ferdinand To Big Black Delta
KCRW’s DJ Travis Holcombe joins us regularly to play some of the music that’s been catching his ear.
This time, he is listening to new music from indie bands Franz Ferdinand, Larry Gus, Big Black Delta, and King Khan and the Shrines.
Songs Played In This Segment
- King Khan and the Shrines, “Born To Die”
- King Khan and the Shrines, “Better Luck Next Time”
- Larry Gus, “In Violet Ink”
- Larry Gus, “The Eternal And The Ephemeral”
- Big Black Delta, “Money Rain Down”
- Franz Ferdinand, “Take Me Out”
- Franz Ferdinand “Right Action”
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.
