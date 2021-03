The U.S. economy added 169,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rate ticked down to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent according to data from the Department of Labor.

August’s report has taken on special significance because it’s the last report before the Federal Reserve meets to decide whether to begin curtailing its stimulus.

Guest

John Ydstie,NPR economics correspondent.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.