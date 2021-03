The finalists to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2020 are Tokyo, Istanbul and Madrid.

The International Olympic Committee will announce the winner Saturday.

Then on Sunday, the IOC will announce if there will be new or returning sports added to the Games.

Finally on Tuesday, the IOC will select a new president to replace Jacques Rogge.

Guest

Alex Capstick,BBC reporter in Argentina.

