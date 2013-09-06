Bringing The World Home To You

What Does YouTube Tell Us About Millennials?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 6, 2013 at 9:38 AM EDT
Will we look back at this and be like, 'Oh, it's interesting that they were so open about everything, about their lives?'

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Next Greatest Generation?

About Kevin Allocca's TEDTalk

YouTube Trends Manager Kevin Allocca watches and thinks about popular videos for a living. He talks about how interactive participation has become a crucial part of entertainment — and that Millennials will only demand more.

About Kevin Allocca

Writer and analyst Kevin Allocca works with YouTube Trends, a spot for tracking the latest viral videos — and connecting to the communities that make the parodies, tributes and reply videos that circle the giant viral planets of the YouTube-iverse.

NPR/TED Staff