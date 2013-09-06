Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will Diana Nyad spit out after all that time in the water? Alonzo Bodden?
ALONZO BODDEN: The Cuban refugee who was swimming in front of her.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: A surprising amount of the Deepwater Horizon.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Neko Case.
NEKO CASE: Smuggled exotic tropical fish.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL: Well, if Diane Nyad produces any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden and Adam Felber. And a big welcome to Neko Case. You did a great job. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.
