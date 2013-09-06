Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prediction

Published September 7, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Diana Nyad spit out after all that time in the water? Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: The Cuban refugee who was swimming in front of her.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A surprising amount of the Deepwater Horizon.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Neko Case.

NEKO CASE: Smuggled exotic tropical fish.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if Diane Nyad produces any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden and Adam Felber. And a big welcome to Neko Case. You did a great job. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me