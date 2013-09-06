Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Diana Nyad spit out after all that time in the water? Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: The Cuban refugee who was swimming in front of her.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A surprising amount of the Deepwater Horizon.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Neko Case.

NEKO CASE: Smuggled exotic tropical fish.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if Diane Nyad produces any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden and Adam Felber. And a big welcome to Neko Case. You did a great job. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.