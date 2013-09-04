Bringing The World Home To You

Pirates End Decades Of Losing Seasons

Published September 4, 2013 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Wow, last night the Pittsburgh Pirates did something they have not done in 20 baseball seasons.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Christian set...

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL BEING HIT)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: ...and Snider hits this one well deep right center field. Going back, it is gone, a pinch hit homerun and the Pirates lead it four to three.

(APPLAUSE)

INSKEEP: Pirates' pinch hitter Travis Snider hit that homerun in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates held on to win the game, the team's 81st win of the season. It's a 162-game season so that means the Pirates are guaranteed they will not have a losing season this year, as the team has every year since 1993. The Pirates currently lead their division with the playoffs starting next month.

Where's David Greene of Pittsburgh when you need him? Anyway...

(LAUGHTER) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

