Auto Industry Sees Growth In Summer Sales
Today is a good day in the car business. The summer sales season ended this Labor Day weekend, and automakers have released their sales figures.
The big car makers saw double-digit growth this August over the same time last year. It’s the best August since 2007 — before the economic collapse.
NPR’s Sonari Glinton joins us to discuss the most recent sales figures and what they mean for the industry.
Guest
- Sonari Glinton, business reporter for NPR. He tweets @Sonari.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.