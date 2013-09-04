Bringing The World Home To You

Auto Industry Sees Growth In Summer Sales

Published September 4, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT

Today is a good day in the car business. The summer sales season ended this Labor Day weekend, and automakers have released their sales figures.

The big car makers saw double-digit growth this August over the same time last year. It’s the best August since 2007 — before the economic collapse.

NPR’s Sonari Glinton joins us to discuss the most recent sales figures and what they mean for the industry.

