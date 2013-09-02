Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Diana Nyad 1st To Complete Cuba-To-Florida Swim Without Shark Cage

By The Associated Press
Published September 2, 2013 at 1:45 PM EDT
U.S. swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, begins her swim to Florida from the waters off Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
U.S. swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, begins her swim to Florida from the waters off Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Note: Now that Nyad has reached shore, we have removed the live video stream.

Update 2:02 p.m.: She made it. On her fifth try, American swimmer Diana Nyad has become the first to swim to Florida from Cuba without a shark cage. She arrived this afternoon in Key West, where a crowd had gathered on the beach to see her achieve what Nyad called a “lifelong dream.”

1:04 p.m.: The flotilla of ships helping U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad finish her trip from Cuba to Florida is visible from the shores of Key West.

Nyad is trying to become the first person to swim the treacherous Florida Strait without the help of a shark cage. This is her fifth try.

Nyad’s team says her lips and tongue have become swollen from the elements and she is eager to finish the swim.

According to her website, Nyad thanked her team from the water and told them she was glad they were with her to help her with her lifelong dream.

Nyad was about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Florida late Monday morning. She is expected to arrive in Key West on Monday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. EDT.

Guest

  • Bonnie Stoll, a member of Team Nyad, traveling on the boat accompanying Diana Nyad.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press