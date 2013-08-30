Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next new word we learn? Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Hackstacking, the process of booking the Sunday News Panel Shows.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Twerkmenistan, the country assigned to receive Miley Cyrus after her 15 minutes of fame has passed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: My pain has a name and it is spasgasm, the debilitating back cramp middle-aged people experience after twerking.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: And if any of those end up in the dictionary, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Amy Dickinson, Tom Bodett.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Christopher Ruey-Gomez and the staff and crew at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. And thanks to everyone at New England Public Radio. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you back indoors next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.