Kittens Force Partial Closure Of NYC Subway

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Big, bad New York City abruptly shut down two subway lines in Brooklyn yesterday when transit workers saw two tiny kittens on the track. Supervisors and transit police joined the pursuit of the little guys. Commuters kibitzed from the platforms. But it still took almost two hours of cat herding to catch the kitties and clear the tracks. Kittens safe, the commute resumed. More mews later. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.