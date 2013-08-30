Have A Red Carpet Moment Whenever You Want

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

If you haven't had enough of last weekend's Video Music Awards, you can take a little of it home with you. A Brooklyn store owner is auctioning off a strip of the long red carpet that was laid in front of his Mini Mart near the event. Yes, Miley Cyrus walked down it before her big performance. Starting bid for the chunk of carpet: 500 bucks. The seller said if no one bites, he'll put it in his basement. If he's a "Big Lebowski" fan, he knows it'll really tie the room together.

