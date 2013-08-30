Bringing The World Home To You

Secret U.S. Spy Budget Revealed

Published August 30, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts a black budget illuminated.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: All that was known about the so-called black budget, detailing funding for U.S. intelligence agencies, was the bottom line - $52.6 billion. That's until yesterday, when The Washington Post published documents said to be Edward Snowden's latest leak. They showed the CIA dominating intelligence dollars, its budget is the biggest at over $14 billion, up from 4.8 the last time the black budget was leaked in 1994. And it now controls 28 percent of intelligence funding, up from 11 percent in 1994. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

