Lost And Found: 5 Forgotten Classics Worth Revisiting

By Parul Sehgal,
Parul Sehgal
Published July 16, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
Illustration: sculpture of a book on a pedestal.

I don't remember when I first realized that books could go away, that they could — and did — pass into obscurity or out of print. Myra Breckinridgeby Gore Vidal, All About H. Hatterrby G.V. Desani, Speedboatby Renata Adler, the sublime An Armful of Warm Girlby W.M. Spackman. Each of them, snuffed out. It seemed a scandal. But I vividly recall becoming aware that particular books were prone. To take chances with language or form was to court extinction.

But every now and then, if the moment is right, if the culture is finally ready or a champion found, these books return. (Most of the novels mentioned above have been brought back into print, though Myra has not. Vidal's heroine so intent on "the destruction" of the American male still waits for her moment.) This summer I'm reading and recommending books that have been restored to us, that have been reissued, reimagined or — in one instance — presumed lost and discovered for the first time.

Parul Sehgal
Parul Sehgal
Parul Sehgal
Parul Sehgal
Parul Sehgal
Parul Sehgal