Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cat Sets Record For Long Hair

Published August 29, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, feeling like we've heard nothing about cat videos or cats on the air recently. So I bring you this: A Persian Longhair in Seattle who has set the Guinness Record for long hair. Colonel Meow is his name. His hair stretches nine inches - not that crazy for cats of his breed. On the football field, though, the Colonel could make Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu's do look like a buzz cut. But his owners swear the Colonel is not using any product at all.

You're listening to NPR Meows. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition