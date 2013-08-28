Bringing The World Home To You

Syria Fallout: Expect Volatile Gas Prices

Published August 28, 2013 at 1:15 PM EDT

The U.S. stock market has seen the biggest sell-off since May last year, and overnight the wholesale price of gas jumped up 10 cents, a cost that may or may not be passed on to consumers at the pump.

Markets watcher Phil Flynn says the crisis in Syria is “not a positive” on the global economy.

He says Syrian volatility might even cause the Federal Reserve to delay its plans to end its stimulus efforts if the economy falters. 

Guest

  • Phil Flynn,senior market analyst for the Price Futures Group, and author of “The Energy Report.” He tweets @EnergyPhilFlynn.

