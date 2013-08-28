Syria Fallout: Expect Volatile Gas Prices
The U.S. stock market has seen the biggest sell-off since May last year, and overnight the wholesale price of gas jumped up 10 cents, a cost that may or may not be passed on to consumers at the pump.
Markets watcher Phil Flynn says the crisis in Syria is “not a positive” on the global economy.
He says Syrian volatility might even cause the Federal Reserve to delay its plans to end its stimulus efforts if the economy falters.
- Phil Flynn,senior market analyst for the Price Futures Group, and author of “The Energy Report.” He tweets @EnergyPhilFlynn.
