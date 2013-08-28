Bringing The World Home To You

Garage Important To Watergate Scandal To Be Torn Down

Published August 28, 2013 at 8:32 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

The most famous buildings from the 1970s Watergate scandal is, naturally, the Watergate here in Washington, D.C. A close second has to be the parking garage nearby, where Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward met his source, Deep Throat. But now that historical location is about to become history. It's being torn down and going condo. In the film "All the President's Men," Deep Throat tells Woodward to follow the money. Sounds like the developers are doing just that.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

