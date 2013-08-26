Bringing The World Home To You

This Wedding Had A Lot Of Clowning Around

Published August 26, 2013 at 7:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When it comes to weddings, this one had a lot of clowning around. The groom had on a big, fake nose; the bride, an orange wig. And before the groom could run away, she reeled him in with a fishing pole.

Makes sense, as they are two clowns and were married at Clownfest 2013 in Lancaster, Pa., among guests all dressed as clowns. Cute - or, depending on how you feel about clowns, terrifying.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition