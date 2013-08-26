Survey Asks Britons How Often Bedsheets Are Changed

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A new survey in Britain is airing that country's dirty laundry. The mattress company Ergoflex asked Britons how frequently they changed their sheets. Among men aged 18 to 25, more than half said they put fresh sheets on just four times a year.

Half of those guys said they thought this was perfectly fine. But some admitted they had learned the hard way that it actually wasn't. About 17 percent said their smelly sheets had, quote, "put off potential romantic partners." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.