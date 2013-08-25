It's All Greek To Me
On-air challenge:You're given some sentences. Each sentence conceals the name of a language in consecutive letters. Name the language. Each answer has five or more letters.
Last week's challenge:The Roman numeral for 38 is XXXVIII. What is special or unusual about this Roman numeral that sets it apart from every other Roman numeral that can be written?
Answer:If every possible Roman numeral were listed in alphabetical order, XXXVIII would be last.
Winner: Joseph Kuperberg of Pittsford, N.Y.
Next week's challenge:Think of a business that's found in most towns. Its name consists of two words, each starting with a consonant. Interchange the consonants and you'll get two new words — neither of which rhymes with the original words. What business is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursdayat 3 p.m. Eastern.
